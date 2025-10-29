Bill Belichick Channels Trump in Response to Rumors About His Ouster from UNC

University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick blasted reports that the school was about to fire him, even quoting President Donald Trump as he did so.

Responding to rumors that UNC was preparing to drop the hammer on him, Belichick lashed out, calling the reports “garbage.”

“It’s never been anything but that. Whoever that story came from, it’s already been taken down and everything else,” a stone-faced Belichick said. “It’s just total — as Trump would say —fake news. It’s just a novel. Look, our consistency has been here since the day that Michael Lombardi and I came in and started hiring people and came into the organization in December,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“We got in the same day and have been doing it every day, and that’s the way it’s gonna be. I’m sure there’s a lot of other people that want to get clicks and views and posts on ‘myface’ or whatever. It’s just a bunch of garbage,” he added.

With 23 seasons as a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the New England Patriots, Belichick has a nearly unbeatable record as a coach in the NFL. But his first year as a college coach has shown little of the success he enjoyed in the pros.

His Tar Heels are sitting with a dismal 2-5 record to date.

Rumors have abounded that the team is in disarray and that Belichick is clashing with UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham, though both have denied the reports.

Belichick is set to try his hand at an ACC win once again when the Tar Heels face Syracuse on Friday.

