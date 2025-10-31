Travis Hunter’s Disappointing Rookie Season Takes Another Hit

The Jaguars are desperately seeking to end their two-game skid and return to winning ways. But, they’re going to have to do it without their 2025 first-round pick.

Jaguars receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter suffered a non-contact knee injury during Thursday’s practice and will be placed on injured reserve. This will keep him out of action for four games.

“He will miss at least four games,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters on Friday. “We’re currently assessing the injury just to determine the best course of action moving forward for Travis and the team.”

Coen could not say whether Hunter will return this season.

“We’re still assessing,” Coen explained. “We haven’t gotten all of the information. This just kind of got going last night when we got some information. So, we’re still waiting on further information to be able to determine how long it will be.”

Hunter’s season has been largely disappointing. His 28 catches for 298 yards and 15 tackles are below the lofty expectations Jacksonville had when they traded up to select him with the 2nd overall pick.

However, Hunter had the best game of his career last week, when he caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

A fact that leaves his head coach regretting the timing of his injury.

“Yeah, it’s definitely not ideal timing — not that any injury is ideal timing,” Coen said. “But got to believe the makeup, his general attitude toward life, how he handles dealing with specific situations — I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor to come back better than ever.

“You just feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything,” Coen added. “But he’s in good spirits right now. And a minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s got to be.”