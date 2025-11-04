Watch the Hip-Drop Tackle that Got Commanders’ Frankie Luvu Suspended

The NFL has suspended Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu without pay for one game after “repeated” violations of the league’s rule against hip-drop tackles.

“#Commanders LB Frankie Luvu has been suspended without pay for one game for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

Here is the tackle on Sunday night, the third such violation of the rule, that led the league to issue the suspension.

Here are all three of Luvu’s hip-drop tackles.

Luvu was fined $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 4 against the Falcons and $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle last week against the Chiefs.

According to the rulebook, “It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

While all the qualifying elements of a hip-drop tackle appeared present in the vdeios above, there does seem to be some inconsistency in how the league is applying discipline for those breaking that rule.

In Week 8, Eagles linebacker Zach Baun clearly “unweighted himself” and dropped his hips while tackling Giants rookie phenom Cam Skattebo, resulting in a horrific season-ending to the Giants star.

And yet, there was no flag on the play and no fine from the league.

If Luvu’s suspension is upheld after appeal, he will miss the Commanders ‘ Week 10 matchup against the Lions.