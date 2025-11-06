WATCH: Massive Fire Erupts at Miami Heat Coach’s Florida Residence

The home of Miami Heat’s lead coach Erik Spoelstra went up in flames on Thursday in Miami-Dade, Florida.

The fire erupted around 4:36 a.m. at the home in the area of Davis Road and Ponce De Leon Road, NBC Miami reported. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) crews arrived, there were two structures engulfed in flames.

Crews then called for backup, and 20 units with over 100 firefighters responded to the scene to help quell the blaze.

MDFR Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd told reporters the flames were as “tall as the trees” on the property, adding, “Due to the privacy wall and a lot of tree cover, it was very difficult to access with only one point of entry,” per Local 10.

Video footage shows the blaze taking over the property with smoke filling the air, and the NBC News crew reported Spoelstra was on the scene and “distraught” watching his home burn:

Firefighters eventually put out the blaze, which caused heavy damage at the residence. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

“Property records show that the 5,772-square-foot home belongs to Spoelstra, and was last purchased in 2023 for $6 million. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and a basketball court,” the NBC report said, adding, “No one was home at the time, no injuries have been reported, and the fire did not spread to other residences, officials said.”

Aerial video footage shows crews still working the scene. The clip showed the extent of the damage left at the house:

Per the Local 10 article, “A neighbor told Local 10 News reporter Hannah Yechivi that Spoelstra’s home had been under renovation for at least a year. He said he believed the renovations had been completed, however, as Spoelstra hosted a large party recently in his backyard.”

Byrd also noted the fire was extinguished before the blaze could spread to any other residences nearby and put others in danger.