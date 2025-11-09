VIDEO: Trump Does Play-by-Play, Explains His Love of Sports During Fox NFL Broadcast

President Donald Trump explained why he loves sports so much and said he sees it as a “microcosm of life,” containing the good, the bad, and the ugly moments.

While speaking from the FOX broadcast booth with sports commentators Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma during the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions, Albert pointed out that it was the first time a sitting president had attended a “regular season” NFL game since October 1978. Albert shared that former President Jimmy Carter attended an NFL game on October 2, 1978.

“I know you love sports. You attend baseball games, NASCAR races, what is it about sports that you enjoy the most?” Albert asked Trump.

“I just love it,” Trump answered. “It’s a microcosm of life, it’s sort of like life. You know, the good, the bad, the ugly.”

After a timeout during the game, Trump added, “You can equate sports with life.”

“You have the triumphs, and you have the problems, and you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit — you can never give up.”

While Trump was in the booth, he also provided play-by-play during the game.

“Would you like to call a play?” Albert asked Trump.

“Well, I would like to do that if you’d like me to,” Trump answered. “I will say that your second-string, your backup quarterback, is a good quarterback, and he’s had some very good games for you. And, your first-string quarterback has the potential, I think, to be a great quarterback. He’s got to stop the injuries somehow.”

As the Commanders completed a play on 2nd and 7, Trump stated, “Let’s see what happens.”

After Trump remarked that the Commanders needed to get a touchdown, Vilma said he was “doing” his job.

Trump also shared that when he played football while attending the New York Military Academy, he “played tight end,” and added that it “was not quite football like this.”

Before speaking in the FOX broadcast booth, Trump reacted to Air Force One flying over the stadium, describing it as the “greatest flyover.”

Trump’s attendance at the game comes after several sources told ESPN that Trump wanted the team to name their new, upcoming “$3.7 billion stadium after him.” The stadium is slated to be open in 2030.

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the outlet.