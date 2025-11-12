Jerry Jones’ Daughter Says, ‘We’re a Society Based on Immigrants’ While Defending NFL’s Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, says that it is “awesome” that the NFL has invited rabidly anti-Trump rapper Bad Bunny to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Speaking about the issue on The Katie Miller Podcast, Jones aimed at critics of the NFL’s decision to invite the Puerto Rican rapper onto its big stage.

When asked about the NFL’s headliner announcement, Jones replied, “I think it’s awesome.”

She went on to state the NFL’s appeal to “the world,” saying, “And I think our Latina fanbase is amazing. And I think that when we think about the Super Bowl, you want the number one performer in the world to be there. We’re on a global stage, and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world, and to get the premiere entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think that’s amazing.”

Jones next ruminated on what she believes are the roots of America’s founding.

“We have a mixed culture, and our whole society is based on immigrants coming here and founded our country. And I think we can celebrate that. And I think the show’s going to be amazing,” she exclaimed.

It is unclear if Jones understands that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is not an “immigrant,” but is from Puerto Rico. This Caribbean island has been a U.S. territory for well over 100 years. Furthermore, the rapper does not live anywhere on the U.S. mainland, so has not chosen to migrate from Puerto Rico in the first place.

Podcast host Katie Miller went on to quiz Jones on how she can support the rapper, given how divisive he has been since the NFL’s announcement. She noted that he warned Americans they will need to “learn Spanish” because he will not be performing the halftime show in English, and has committed other acts that prove he has disdain for America and Americans. Miller also recalled the rapper’s divisive, left-wing, anti-Trump politics.

But Jones was undeterred from her feelings that Bad Bunny will be “awesome.”

“I don’t think our game is about politics,” she exclaimed. “I don’t think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. And I think, in that moment, that people will be watching the game, they’ll be celebrating music, and nobody will be thinking about who, what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side, that this is about bringing people together.”

It is a bit disingenuous to claim that the NFL does not force politics on its fans. The league has pushed a long list of left-wing causes on fans, including Black Lives Matter causes, anti-cop initiatives, and many other “social justice” issues, has donated millions to Democrat candidates and their PACs, has pushed higher taxes for stadium funding, and has used its TV platform to advocate for left-wing issues for decades.

