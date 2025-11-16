LeBron James Calls for Texas Trooper Who Shoved South Carolina Players to be Suspended

Lakers star LeBron James says a Texas State Trooper should be punished after being seen on video pushing past two South Carolina Gamecocks players on Sunday and then yelling at them.

The video shows a group of four Gamecocks players walking out of the tunnel and onto the field as a state trooper walks into the stadium. The officer bursts between two players, then turns and points at them accusingly while yelling at them.

James took a shot at the cop, writing, “That A&M cop needs to be suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out of his way to start some shit. Do better man.”

WATCH:

What isn’t known is what was said. Did one or both of the players say something untoward at the officer that set him off? Was the officer overreacting? There is no way to tell.

ESPN reports that the officer was removed from the stadium.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game,” the department said in a public statement. “The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith set aside his feud with James long enough to agree with the NBA star.

“Damn Right! Totally agree,” the First Take host wrote. “The officer ran into two players on purpose — especially Nick Harbor — flexed his arms out, then turned around, confrontationally walking towards Harbor. The brother was in uniform, having just scored a TD. Officer knew he was one of the players. Damn right he should be suspended.”

This is far from the first time LeBron James has gone after a white police officer. In 2021, he raised eyebrows after he posted a photo on social media of a white police officer with the threatening caption “You’re next.”

James eventually deleted the post.

The incident didn’t seem to do anything to fire up the Gamecocks. Texas A&M surged back to beat South Carolina, 31-30, and remains undefeated, 10-0.

