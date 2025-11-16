NBA Tells Teams to Provide Cell Phone Data in Gambling Probe

The National Basketball League is telling several teams to provide cell phone data as officials continue the investigation into players’ illegal gambling.

The NBA is requesting the data and other documentation from several teams after federal officers arrested Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Heat guard Terry Rozier, and many others in October in connection with the gambling investigation, according to Sports Illustrated.

The law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has reportedly been contracted to help the NBA investigate the charges, according to The Athletic.

According to reports, close LeBron James associates, Lakers assistant trainer Mike Mancias and executive administrator Randy Mims, have voluntarily handed over their own cell phone data.

Neither Lakers official has been charged with any violations.

“The NBA engaged an independent law firm to investigate the allegations in the indictment once it was made public,” an NBA spokesman told The Athletic. “As is standard in these kinds of investigations, a number of different individuals and organizations were asked to preserve documents and records. Everyone has been fully cooperative.”

Billups has denied all wrongdoing after being arrested in the gambling probe.

“Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others,” the coach’s attorney, Chris Heywood, said in a statement, according to Fox Sports.

Billups was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering and is set to be arraigned in New York on Nov. 24.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he is “deeply disturbed” by the investigation.

