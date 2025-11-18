Ex-NBA Star Patrick Beverley Accused of Choking, Punching Sister in the Eye

Disturbing reports have emerged from the felony assault arrest of former NBA star Patrick Beverley.

According to TMZ Sports, Beverly’s sister told authorities she left the home at night without permission to meet her boyfriend, Aiden Hilderbrand, at a park. When she returned home, her mother told her to go to her room, then told her to call Hilderbrand and ask him to come pick her up.

Hilderbrand came to the house as requested and was welcomed inside. At this point, the mother called Patrick Beverley to go to the house.

Upon Beverley’s arrival, he reportedly yelled at his sister before grabbing “her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor.”

Next, Beverley’s sister claims that he slammed her against the wall of an open room and then placed her on a sofa, where he stood over her and punched her “approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist.”

The girl’s boyfriend, Hilderbrand, was ordered to leave the house. Once outside, he called the police to tell them what was happening inside the home.

Beverley was arrested and booked for felony assault in the Fort Bend County jail.

After his release, Beverley took to social media to tell people not to believe everything they read.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet,” he wrote. “Hope all is well.”

Beverley played 12 years in the NBA for the Rockets, Clippers, Timberwolves, 76ers, Lakers, Bucks, and Bulls.