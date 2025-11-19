Shedeur Sanders to Start for the Browns on Sunday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his much-anticipated first NFL start against the Raiders on Sunday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made the news of Sanders’ start official on Wednesday, when he told reporters that quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol and will not be cleared in enough time to take practice reps for the game.

“Shedeur’s gonna start at quarterback,” Stefanski said. “Dillon is still in the concussion protocol. He is still improving, but, obviously, we gotta put a plan together for all of our players.”

Sanders made his first NFL appearance on Sunday after Gabriel left the game against the Ravens with a concussion. Things did not go well, as Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 yards and an interception. Sanders’ considerable supporters in the media and among fans argued that he would have fared better had he received a full load of practice reps going into the game.

Now, with Sanders officially named the starter, he will get all the starter’s reps in practice this week.

The start and the opponent give Sanders a chance to make some history. The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Should the former Colorado Buffalo win the game, he will become the first Browns rookie to win his starting debut since Eric Zeier in 1995, Pro Football Talk reports.

Win or lose, Sanders will become the 42nd quarterback to start a game for the Browns since the franchise came back into the league in 1999.