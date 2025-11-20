WATCH: UFC Fighter Compares Training with Young Fighters to the Epstein Files

Reaching for analogies can be a dangerous thing, especially when your comparison involves an international child sex trafficking operation.

Belal Muhammad, a former UFC welterweight champion, is looking to climb his way back up the rankings to reclaim the belt that was once his. One of the men in his way is Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry, whom he will face on Saturday night.

During a press conference earlier in the week, Muhammad, 37, spoke about his focus on training with younger fighters to combat the effects of aging.

No harm, no foul.

However, then Muhammad decided to paint a more graphic picture by comparing his training with young fighters to Epstein Island.

“My future’s bright, right? I’m training with young masters,” Muhammad said. “Ignacio Bahamondes is probably 28, and I think he’s one of the best strikers in the UFC. Like I said, I got a 17-year-old now, Nacho’s younger brother, who’s a monster, right? It feels like the Epstein files without the, you know, the sex, right? I’m getting their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good.

“And I love training every day with these guys. I’m learning from these guys, and I’m growing so much from these guys. The energy they bring, it makes me feel younger and I’m still young in the sport. My body feels good every single day I wake up. I’m blessed to be where I am right now.”

Yikes.

The fight against Garry is Muhammad’s first since he lost his belt to Australia’s Jack Della Madalena in his first title defense back in May.