WATCH: Cowboys and Eagles Fans Throw Punches in Wild Stadium Brawl

Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Eagles had just about everything you would expect to see in a late-season contest between bitter division rivals: Shocking turns of events, thrilling comebacks, hard hits, and, of course, a small-scale riot in the stands.

The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and appeared poised to run the Cowboys out of their own building. However, a Cowboys touchdown just before halftime gave Dallas some hope. It also seemed to spark a wild brawl between the opposing fans.

In the video, a man in a Brian Dawkins jersey and a woman in a Devonta Smith jersey argue with a group of Cowboys fans. At some point, the Cowboys fan shoves one of the Eagles fans, and the fight is on.

The female Eagles fan launches into the fray but gets thrown to the ground rather quickly. A Cowboys fan in another row comes in and starts throwing punches at the Eagles fan in the Dawkins jersey, and eventually pulls the jersey completely off as the man falls into his row.

It is unknown what provoked the fight or whether anyone was arrested.

The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 24-21.