Vanderbilt QB’s Brother Arrested at Neyland Stadium After Rivalry Game

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s brother was arrested after the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.

Javier Pavia was arrested and then released after being charged with public intoxication and unruly behavior after supposedly waving a flag and blocking other people’s view of the game, WBIR-TV reported.

Pavia was released on a recognizance bond and will not have to pay any bail if he appears at all his court dates.

Stadium officials reportedly confronted the 25-year-old and asked him to leave, but he allegedly refused.

Arrest records claim that Pavia was “extremely intoxicated” and “verbally combative” with stadium officials and a Tennessee State trooper who responded to the incident.

Pavia is next set to appear in court for a bond arraignment on December 9.

Javier Pavia already has an arrest record, the media noted. He was arrested for public intoxication in August, according to WSMV-TV.

Roel Pavia, 26, was also arrested during the same August incident. Police say he tried to intervene in the arrest and pushed an officer in the chest when they confronted him, and tried to run off when he realized he was about to be arrested. He was arrested in the stadium parking lot.

