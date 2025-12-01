Rodney Harrison’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Freeze-Up Has Fans Concerned

NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Rodney Harrison appeared to freeze on camera when asked about the Washington Commanders’ defense, prompting viewers to worry about his health.

NBC analyst Jac Collinsworth asked Harrison how the Denver Broncos should attack Washington’s defense. Harrison began by saying, “Yeah, I look at…” before lapsing into mumbles.

“I forgot the. I’m sorry,” Harrison said. Collinsoworth then repeated the question.

“The best way to attack them … I’m sorry. There’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry. They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball.

That’s it. I’m sorry, guys.”

X users quickly relayed their concerns for Harrison’s health.

“Rodney mentioned that ‘there is a lot going on. Then he kept looking down at papers on the desk in front of him. Maybe he has some life challenges right now. Wishing the best for him,” one user wrote.

“Clearly issues related to his hard-hitting days as a player, wrote another. “Sad.”

“Something not right with Rodney Harrison tonight,” one person wrote.

“Someone should check on that man,” another added.

There is also the chance that Harrison heard a lot of chatter in his earpiece from his producers and didn’t hear or understand Collinsworth’s question. Hopefully, that was it.

The sports site Awful Announcing reports that they were told Harrison was fine and would appear on NBC’s post-game coverage on Peacock.