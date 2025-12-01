The era of good feelings after Shedeur Sanders’ first win in his first start as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns has come to a sudden and abrupt end.

Sanders and the Browns put together a respectable first half against San Francisco, a significantly tougher defensive unit than the one they faced the week before against the Raiders. Still, things started falling apart in the second half, and it appears that frustrations stemming from those struggles spilled over onto the sidelines.

While Sanders squatted near the bench, watching video on the Microsoft Surface tablet computer. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy began clapping and speaking emphatically as he sought to draw his quarterback’s attention to what he believed went wrong on the play.

Sanders tried ot interject what he thought had happened, but his receiver didn’t let him get very far.

“That’s wrong. That’s wrong,” Jeudy appeared to say.

Center Ethan Pocic spotted the rising tensions and stepped between the two to lead Jeudy away and prevent any further escalation.

A moment showing the disconnect between Sanders and Jeudy occurred when the fifth-round pick appeared to overthrow Jeudy on what would have been a big play. However, many fans on social media accused Jeudy of quitting on the play by not running full speed.

Sanders took the blame for the missed opportunity in his post-game comments.

“I would say overall it’s about spending time,” Sanders told reporters. “It’s about spending time in those situations and being able to gauge. So all quarterbacks know you’ve got to cut through the wind whenever you throw. So then at the same time you’re gauging the speed and time and distance and travel and everything, and I just calculated off. That’s all it was. It was just a missed shot. So then when I miss that shot, I got to stay on myself, keep shooting.

“This team is not going to be a microwave thing. We’re going to have sparks here and there, but it’s going to take time to be able to develop that chemistry with everybody, to be on the same page with Jerry.”

The Browns lost to the 49ers, 26-8.