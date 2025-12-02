Giants’ Younghoe Koo Gives Bizarre Explanation for Viral Field Goal Fail

For more than a decade, the Jets have held the rights to the most embarrassing play in all of professional New York football, with Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble of 2012.

Last night, Giants kicker Younghoe Koo said, Hold my beer.

Amid a season that has seen Big Blue find numerous and ever-increasing ways not just to lose, but to lose embarrassingly, Koo ran up to kick the ball (which is his job as the kicker) on a field goal attempt. However, instead of kicking the ball, he kicked the ground.

Koo’s explanation for missing the ball was, well, interesting.

“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo told the New York Post. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it. Jamie [Gillan] did a good job of catching it and putting it back but, at that point, it was too late.”

True, the ball did tilt a bit, but Gillan got it upright well before Koo was set to strike the ball. Cold weather certainly affects football games, though it’s, I believe, unprecedented for freezing temperatures to actually move a ball.

The reaction of Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart was likely the reaction most Giants fans had after watching the botched kick.

The Giants have had a tumultuous season to say the least. They have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator over the last few weeks. They have also suffered serious injuries to three star players.

The Giants currently sit at 2-11, at the bottom of the NFC East.