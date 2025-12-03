Mass. State Trooper Charged with Stealing Golf Balls Loses Police Certification

Zachariah Kent, a Massachusetts state trooper who served probation earlier this year after being charged with shoplifting a large quantity of golf balls from Target, is no longer qualified to be a law enforcement officer in the state.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission confirmed this week that Kent’s certification has expired, with no request from the former officer to re-certify. His certification expired in October.

According to the charges against him, Kent is accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 of merchandise.

Kent’s certification “is now categorized as expired barring any further correspondence from him or the Massachusetts State Police regarding [its] status,” wrote Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission spokesperson Beth Wolfsen in an email obtained by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

As for his current status with the state police, Kent is classified as suspended without pay.

During the disciplinary proceedings against him, Kent admitted to investigators that sufficient evidence existed to support a guilty finding. The admission, known as the Alford Plea, provides for disciplinary action in which the charges against him are dropped upon Kent’s successful completion of probation.

The specific terms of the former state cop’s probation require him to pay restitution, stay away from all Targets, and attend therapy and Gamblers Anonymous.

“Kent has been suspended without pay since the allegations surfaced in fall 2024, when authorities said he had been caught on video stealing more than a dozen times from Target stores in Millbury, Worcester, Westborough, and Milford,” the Worcester Telegraph & Gazette reported.

“Kent, who earned $119,000 in 2024 prior to his suspension, allegedly used the “skip scan” method – where a person pays for some items at self-checkout, while failing to pay for others – for months undetected.”