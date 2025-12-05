Curt Menefee Says Terry Bradshaw Will Never Quit Fox NFL Sunday

Fox Sports’ Curt Menefee is gushing about his support of Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw and says the OG panelist will never quit the show.

Bradshaw, 77, was the very first hire when the show was launched in 1994, and, as far as Menefee is concerned, the four-time Super Bowl winner isn’t leaving except “in a hearse.”

“It’s never gonna happen! They’re going to be carrying him out in a hearse — he is not leaving the show,” Menefee, 60, told the Daily Mail.

Menefee said that the show “was built around” Bradshaw, and added, “he was the first guy they hired… He was the first guy on air for this network. I don’t think he’s ever, ever going to leave. And nor should he. He is the heart and soul of everything we do at Fox Sports.”

Bradshaw had fans wondering about the NFL’s Week 11 when he took a sick day with the flu. But even then, Bradshaw assured fans that he was “all good.”

Menefee, who joined “Fox NFL Sunday” in 2007, gushed about his co-host.

“I grew up watching Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long… for me to be beside these guys who are not only icons, but guys that I worshiped as a fan growing up has been absolutely amazing,” Menefee said.

“And when I go back to year one, those guys took me and wrapped their arms around me and embraced me and made me a part of the team right away,” he added.

Menefee also dished that it was Bradshaw who tipped Fox Sports off to put him on the show.

“They had the auditions, they ran through a lot of people, and Bradshaw said, ‘I want Menefee,’ and that went a long way in the decision makers’ minds,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston