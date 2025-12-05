Watch Live: Donald Trump at the FIFA World Cup Drawing

President Donald Trump attends the FIFA World Cup drawing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Friday, December 5.

The president launched a White House task force to coordinate the 2026 tournament in Los Angeles earlier this year, saying, “Together, this group will help plan the biggest, safest, and most extraordinary soccer tournament in history.”

On Thursday night, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in the lighting of the National Christmas Tree at the White House.