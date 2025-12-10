Ohio University Football Coach Strangely Put on Leave Without Explanation

Brian Smith, head football coach at Ohio University, was mysteriously placed on leave, and the university has declined to give a reason.

Smith, who is in his first year at Ohio, was placed on leave for an “undetermined period of time” on December 1.

The university’s refusal to comment on the matter prompted a rebuke in an editorial from the student newspaper, which characterized the university’s silence as “reckless.”

“This silence is not neutral,” wrote editor Abby Waechter, “it’s reckless.”

Smith’s lawyer claims his client was asked to leave in the middle of the workday without any context or reasoning, WOUB reported on December 2, the day after the coach was placed on leave.

In addition, the coach’s attorney claims his client is innocent of any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

December 1, the date Smith was placed on leave, may be of some consequence. Under the terms of his contract, December 1 is a deadline for his $2.5 million buyout.

Had Ohio terminated Smith without cause before the cutoff, it would have required the university to pay the full amount of his base salary, equal to $2,511,250, FOS reports via the New York Post.

Had Smith decided to leave after the deadline, his new employer would have had to pay the school for that amount.

His mysterious status with Ohio University is not the only upheaval surrounding Smith. He also finalized his divorce on Tuesday. However, filings in the case do not indicate that his suspension at Ohio played a role in the couple’s separation.

Smith was an assistant with the Bobcats for three seasons before assuming head coaching duties in the wake of former coach Tim Albin’s departure for Charlotte.

Under Smith’s guidance, Ohio posted an 8-4 mark this year and earned a trip to the Frisco Bowl on December 23, where they will play UNLV.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser will serve as interim coach.