Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a heartfelt message to his beloved mother as he won the 2025 Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

Mendoza, who rose from near obscurity as the season began and earned his name as a top player, turned to his mother, one of his biggest supporters, as he accepted the award.

“Mami, this is your trophy as much as mine,” Mendoza said. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my light, you’re my why, you’re my biggest supporter. Your sacrifices, courage, and love have been my first playbook and the playbook I will carry by my side through my entire life.”

He continued, saying, “You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud; it can be quiet and strong. It’s choosing hope, it’s believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to. Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you.”

Mendoza swept the voting, pulling in 643 first-place votes for the Heisman. The next closest vote-getter was Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, who got only 189 votes, Sports Illustrated reported.

The QB stirred fans last week with another heartfelt exposition about his faith after winning the game, clinching the Big Ten Championship.

Mendoza, who threw for 222 yards and a touchdown at Lucas Oil Stadium, was asked by Fox’s Jenny Taft how being the Big Ten Champs sounded to him.

“It sounds so beautiful,” Mendoza responded.

But he quickly added that he gives “all glory to God” for the win.

“I want to give all the glory to God! We were never supposed to be in this position! But by the glory of God, the great coaches, great teammates, everybody we have around us, we were able to pull this off! Whoever thought the Hoosiers would be here?! But now the Hoosiers are flippin’ champs! Let’s go!” he said.

