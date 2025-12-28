In yet another incident of a fan in the stands interacting with a NFL player from the opposing team, a Green Bay Packers cheesehead was seen pushing Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers after the player performed his own version of the Lambeau Leap.

Flowers had just scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter to help increase the Ravens’ lead to 10 points.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver found a female Ravens fan sitting in a sea of yellow and green and jumped to embrace her in the stands to celebrate.

But a fan in a Packers jersey and wearing a cheesehead hat aggressively pushed Flowers off the edge and back onto the field.

A security officer who was near the barrier appeared to intervene, but it did not seem that the incident escalated from there.

The incident comes nearly a week after a Detroit Lions fan had an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during a pivotal game that ultimately cost the Lions a playoff berth.

The Steelers star was seen grabbing the fan’s shirt and taking a swing at the young man, who reportedly had been heckling him.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE:

Metcalf was suspended for two games over the incident, and the wide receiver will forfeit $555,556 in salary. The suspension also voids $45 million in future guaranteed money, according to his contract, ESPN reported.

There remains controversy over what sparked the incident. Metcalf reportedly told a teammate that the fan used a racial slur and called his mother a “cunt.”

The fan’s attorney called those allegations “completely false.”

