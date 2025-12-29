It is the job of sideline reporters to dig for interesting nuggets of information to add to the broadcast. NBC’s Melissa Stark found one on Sunday night. But it had more to do with a player’s wife.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne hit an important trigger in his contract during Week 16. Stark shared the news that Bourne had hit the contract incentive ($500,000 for gaining over 500 yards) and explained why it was so crucial to the wide receiver.

“Kendrick Bourne had himself a payday last week, made $500,000 by surpassing 500 receiving yards,” Stark said. “He told me he was so excited to celebrate with his teammates, he forgot to keep the ball. He’s so happy to have gotten it. He said he’s glad it’s over because he never wants to create a distraction. But it was perfect timing, right before Christmas, because he said, ‘My wife Vanessa is expensive. So she was just as happy as I was.’ Yes, Vannessa, he sold you out. And how about this? He has another incentive on the horizon. If he gets to 600 yards, that’s another $250,000 payday.”

The internet did not take long to find receipts for Bourne’s wife’s expensive tastes.

Bourne has 37 receptions for 551 yards on the season. The 49ers will take on division rival Seattle on Saturday for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.