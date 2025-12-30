Stefon Diggs’ Chef Claims Patriots Star Slapped, Choked Her Over Salary Dispute

More details are coming to light about the assault allegations against New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs after details of the alleged victims’ claims have emerged.

News of the charges filed against the Patriots’ wide receiver broke on Tuesday morning, and now the story of the woman who is accusing Diggs of attacking her has been revealed, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman, whose name has not been made public, is reportedly Diggs’ former personal chef. She says the assault happened in her bedroom and occurred as the two argued about the back pay she says he owed her.

The woman claims the assault occurred in Diggs’ home on December 2, but she did not report it to the police until December 16.

She told the police that Diggs entered her private bedroom and began confronting her over texts she sent demanding that he pay her the back salary he owed her.

The former employee insists that the discussion became violent, and at one point, Diggs slapped her in the face. She added that he then put her in a headlock, and she began to feel as if she might black out from lack of oxygen. She said he prevented her from leaving the bedroom and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

She said that before she blacked out, he threw her on the bed and said something to the effect of “Thought so.”

She also told police that she had some slight bruising, but did not take photos of the marks and did not go to a hospital for treatment.

The woman claimed she was frightened to report the attack to the police.

She said the argument came after Diggs said her services were not needed for a week in November and refused to pay her. But she says she did not ask for any time off, nor was she told she would be docked a week until she received her November check and found it was short a week’s pay.

The woman added that after the physical attack, she told him she was quitting his employ and would send someone to pick up her belongings from her room. Diggs told her to handle her separation details with his assistant, which she did.

She says the assistant offered to pay her for the missing week, but only if she signed a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused to do.

Police then tried to contact Diggs but were unable to reach him before charges were filed.

The former employee reportedly handed over all text messages and other evidence to the cops.

Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, denies the allegations and insists that the reported attack “did not occur.”

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” Meier added. “Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

