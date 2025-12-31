FBI Seizes $40M Worth of Motorcycles Linked to former Olympian Ryan Wedding

The FBI has announced the seizure of dozens of motorcycles and other property worth an estimated $40 million linked to former Canadian Winter Olympian turned drug lord Ryan Wedding.

The FBI’s L.A. office released information indicating that agents executed multiple search warrants at properties linked to Wedding, who is on the FBI’s top-ten most-wanted list of fugitives.

Wedding represented Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in the men’s parallel giant slalom event. Still, he is also accused of spearheading a massive drug smuggling organization that operates between Mexico, the U.S., and his home country, Canada.

The FBI also reported that it seized numerous high-value artworks and other property during the raids.

The FBI raids are the result of investigations conducted in tandem with authorities in Mexico and Canada.

“Last week, Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection announced it had seized 62 motorcycles, as well as drugs, artwork, and two Olympic medals from several properties in Mexico City and elsewhere in the State of Mexico,” TMZ reported.

Wedding had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2009, and reportedly continued developing his drug empire after his release on that charge.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston