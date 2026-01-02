WATCH: Parachutist Falls to Ground Before Armed Forces Bowl

A very unfortunate incident occurred just before the start of the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, in which a parachutist crashed to the ground after his parachute became entangled.

Keff Ciardello of the San Antonio Express-News posted video of the accident on X.

Ciardello reports that the parachutist got to his feet and “refused medical attention.” The condition of the parachutist who landed outside the stadium is unknown.

This year’s game is the 23rd annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, and it is being played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The two teams for this year’s game are the Rice Owls and the Texas State Bobcats.

As of this writing, the Bobcats are firmly in control of the game, as Texas State leads 41-10 late in the fourth quarter.