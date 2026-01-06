NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps Resigns After Calling Racing Legend a ‘Stupid Redneck’

NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps has resigned following backlash over the controversial texts he sent last year.

Phelps was made NASCAR’s first commissioner last year, but now says he will leave at the end of the month, before the start of the 2026 season, according to ESPN.

The resignation follows the release of some of the texts he sent to NASCAR leadership during the vetting process.

In one text, for instance, Phelps supposedly called Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress “a stupid redneck” who “needs to be taken out back and flogged.”

The text’s revelation prompted Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris to call for Phelps’ resignation.

Morris blasted Phelps and NASCAR over the texts.

“We can’t help but wonder what would happen if Major League Baseball brought in a new commissioner and he or she trash-talked one of the true legends who built the game, like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, or Babe Ruth?” Morris said. “Such blatant disrespect would probably not sit well with the fans — such a commissioner most likely wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, keep his or her job for very long!”

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities, and firsts over my 20 years,” Phelps said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners, and the commitment of our wonderful employees.”

He continued, saying he will pursue “new pursuits in sports and other industries,” and thanked those who “played such an important and motivational role in my career.”

Phelps also thanked the France family for allowing him to lead NASCAR.

“Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family, and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history,” Phelps said.

NASCAR praised Phelps’ leadership.

“Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders,” Jim France, the NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “For decades, he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams, and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history.”

“Steve leaves NASCAR with a transformative legacy of innovation and collaboration with an unrelenting growth mindset,” France said.

NASCAR said no further changes are expected at this time and added that it has no plans to replace Phelps. NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell and the rest of the executive leadership will perform Phelps’ responsibilities.

