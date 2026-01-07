NFL Vet Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife After Comments About the Size of His Manhood

Every divorced couple has at least one major issue that drives them apart. But it might surprise you to learn what that issue was for NFL veteran Matt Kalil and his model ex-wife.

Kalil, 36, is suing his ex-wife, Haley Kalil, after she made comments about his manhood on a recent livestream that he claims were “invasive” and ruined his chances of staying out of the public eye after his NFL retirement.

Haley made the comments in November on Marlon Garcia’s Mar-Athon livestream, when she described her ex-husband’s manhood as “two Coke cans, maybe even a third,” and said that his penis size was a factor in the couple’s 2022 divorce.

Matt’s lawsuit claims that Haley’s comments resulted in “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” and his family “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

The former Viking married Haley in 2015. Their marriage lasted seven years. In 2024, Kalil married Keilani Asmus; the couple has a 1-year-old son.

The suit states that Haley’s comments have affected Keilani as well, as she has allegedly been inundated with messages that are “increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time.”

The filing charges Haley with revealing “highly intimate and private facts” about Matt and requests a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000. The suit also alleges that Haley has used her marriage to Matt to increase her monetization on social media.

Haley remains steadfast that her ex-husband’s penis size was a significant factor in their split, and flung her arm onto a table to give viewers an idea of its size.

“Deadass… for our whole marriage, deadass,” she said. “But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s–t… That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.”

After the flurry of controversy following the livestream, Haley insists that she cares about Matt’s privacy and has fond memories of their marriage.

“I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together,” she told Page Six.

“During our livestream, we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted — the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection.”