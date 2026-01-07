VIDEO: Ryan Reaves Knocked Out in Epic Brawl with Mathieu Olivier

San Jose Sharks veteran Ryan Reaves was knocked out cold in a one-on-one center ice brawl with Columbus Blue Jackets star Mathieu Olivier.

The epic clash took place late in the second quarter and featured two of the NHL’s best fighters.

The fight is actually a rematch of an earlier bout between the two back in January.

“He’s one of the toughest in the league,” Reaves said after the fight. “It’s the first time I’ve been caught knocked down like that. But when you go up against a guy like that, I’m 38 and getting a little older, so eventually I was gonna get caught. Today was the day, so we’ll get him back next time.”

Reaves further explained that Olivier asked for the fight to spark his team.

“You know, they had no momentum, and Olivier asked me,” Reaves explained. “If I say ‘No’ and I need one later, he’s going to say ‘No.’ There’s not a lot of guys that are willing to give guys anymore. And I know in the future, one day, I’m going to need one from him, and I’m sure he’ll give it to me. That’s all that was.”

Reaves was evaluated under the NHL concussion protocol and cleared to return to the game.