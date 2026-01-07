The non-stop circus that has become the college football transfer portal is about to head to the courtroom.

University of Washington quarterback Demond Williams signed a deal to return to the Huskies for the 2026 season. However, on Tuesday, the star QB announced he would enter the portal.

“I have to do what is best for me and my future,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Washington is not taking the news lightly or lying down. The university announced that it will pursue any and all legal measures to enforce the terms of the contract.

For now, Williams will have a do-not-contact tag when he officially enters the portal.

LSU will be one of the teams to watch as QB-needy teams react to Williams’ unexpected entry into the portal.

“As a sophomore in 2025, Williams ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 3,065 passing yards, and his 25 touchdown passes ranked fourth,” CBS Sports reports. “He also showed off his mobility with 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Williams did all that while leading Washington to a 9-4 record, which included a win over Boise State in the LA Bowl.”

Still, despite Williams’s prowess on the field and the considerable market he may have, it seems unlikely that he would be allowed out of a contract that he signed. In any event, the legal battle ahead will go a long way toward determining just how strong or meaningful an NIL deal really is.