Stephen A. Smith: ICE Agent ‘Completely Justified,’ But Could Have Shot Tires Instead

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith feels the ICE agent who shot a protester who nearly ran him over with her vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday was “completely justified” in the use of deadly force. However, Smith still believes the officer should have shot the protester’s tires instead.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning.

Homeland Security addressed the incident on X, writing, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

The Department of Homeland Security added, “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforce,ment and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.”

Smith addressed the shooting on Wednesday’s episode of Straight Shooter with Stephen A.

“I saw the video on numerous occasions and, seeing what transpired, from a lawful perspective as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don’t expect him to be prosecuted,” Smith explained. “He was completely justified. From a humanitarian perspective, however, why did you have to do that? If you could move out the way, that means you could have shot the tires. That means you could have got her a few feet away after you shot the tires; and if you were unsuccessful in doing that, you could have got her down the road. You didn’t have to do that. She wasn’t driving down the road, coming at you 90 miles an hour. She was parked in the middle of the street, and rather than get out the car, she wrongfully tried to drive off and wrongfully disregarded law enforcement official — which is exactly what ICE is — and as a result, lost her life because of it.”

