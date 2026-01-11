VIDEO: Bears’ Ben Johnson Has Vulgar Message for Packers After Playoff Win

Ben Johnson is long on offensive strategy and play-calling, but very short on sportsmanship or even a modicum of class.

Following Chicago’s thrilling 25-point fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the archrival Packers. But, following the game, Johnson delivered an expletive-laced and classless post-game speech to his team, punctuated by screaming “F*ck the Packers!”

The “speech” went over well with his players, but less so with X users, including college basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale, who called Johnson’s antics “classless.”

“Such an embarrassment to league but Chicago will love him,” one user wrote. “Philly fans might have a soft spot for him.”

Another wrote, “This is actually disgusting behavior as a mentor and coach.”

One X user observed, “this dude is a straight asshole.”

Of course, not all of the comments toward Johnson were negative.

“Love our coach!!!” one Bears fan wrote.

“Yeah f*** a packer,” wrote another.

Before his locker room outburst, Johnson showed another sign of disrespect when he gave Packers head coach Matt LaFleur the most abbreviated handshake you’ll ever see.

While any attempt at preaching humility to Johnson seems clearly futile, it would do well to remind that the Bears’ comeback in this game was facilitated by Packers kicker Sean McManus missing two field goals and an extra point. If McManus had even just made the extra point, it likely would have sent the game into overtime.

Another key factor was Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper leaving the game with an injury. The Green Bay defense became an absolute sieve after he left the game.

In any event, to the victor go the spoils, and Johnson won the game. However, kids are watching the games. There are kids online who may see a coach screaming, “F*ck the Packers!” Is this how we want adults acting in the NFL?

I hope not.