Bears Coach Ben Johnson Doubles Down on ‘F*ck the Packers!’ Locker Room Rant

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has had nearly 48 hours to reflect on screaming “F*ck the Packers!” during his team’s NFC Wild Card victory celebration in the locker room Saturday night. And while the first-year head coach didn’t shout “F*ck the Packers” again, he made it clear he has no regrets over his outburst.

When asked about his locker room outburst on Monday by Chicago reporters, Johnson let his words stand, while reaffirming his disdain for Green Bay.

“There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams,” Johnson said. “Something that I fully recognize and I’m a part of. Yeah, I just … I don’t like that team. There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams. Something that I fully recognize and am a part of…I don’t like that team. [Chairman] George [McCaskey] and I have talked, and we’re on the same page.”

With the win over the Packers, the Bears will now host the 13-5 Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday.

Johnson has taken it upon himself to become the emotional leader for the Bears, in addition to his coaching duties. When he’s not unleashing an expletive-laced tirade in the locker room, he can also be seen ripping his shirt off to the delight of his players.

The Rams are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Bears. If Chicago wins, will we get a shirtless Ben Johnson celebration? An expletive-laced celebration? Or both?

We shall find out on Sunday.