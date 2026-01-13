Jordan Addison, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing near a casino in Tampa, Florida, on Monday.

The arrest came just before Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell were scheduled to hold their end-of-season press conferences on Tuesday, with both learning of the incident just before the conferences.

“Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he’s a joy to be around,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He’s incredibly intelligent, confident, and responsible. And then it’s like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously, that’s something we have to consider when you’re talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave.”

“We’ll have those conversations, obviously. Just a few days after the season, and obviously, this event just happened. But always supportive of Jordan Addison. We’ll continue to fact-find and see what actually happened, and then we’ll have those conversations in the future,” he added.

Addison’s arrest occurred early Monday morning near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for trespassing before being released on a $500 bond on Monday afternoon.

“On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest,” Addison’s agency, Younger & Associates, said on X. “He looks forward to the legal process, and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated.”

According to ESPN, Addison was cited in July 2023 for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway.

“He agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. He paid $686 in fines,” noted the outlet.

“Almost exactly one year later, Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car on a freeway near Los Angeles International Airport,” it added. “Ultimately, he pleaded no contest to what is colloquially known as a ‘wet reckless’ charge. In California, where Addison was cited, that meant he pleaded no contest to reckless driving with the involvement of alcohol.”

