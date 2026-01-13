Security Video of Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman’s Incident with Wrestling Coach Revealed

An Indiana police department has released security video of the incident between Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman and a high school wrestling coach that resulted in accusations of assault.

The Mishawaka Police Department released video taken of the Mishawaka High School gym on January 3 when Freemen became involved in a brief altercation with New Prairie High School wrestling assistant coach Chris Fleeger.

In the video, Freeman is allegedly seen speaking with Fleeger, but it does not show any physical altercation, according to the New York Post.

The high school coach claims he and Freeman took their discussion into the hallway, and Fleeger says it got physical. Several Mishawaka police officers reportedly separated the two.

“The Complainant admitted to detectives that he had previously tried to recruit Mr. Freeman’s son to wrestle at another high school and join the Complainant’s wrestling club. The Freeman family had declined to do so,” prosecutors said on Monday.

Fleeger filed a police report with the local police alleging that Freeman assaulted him.

Despite the police report, the St. Joseph County, Indiana, Prosecutor’s Office said it won’t file any charges against Freeman.

Fleeger had reportedly tried to recruit Freeman’s son to a wrestling program, but apparently Freeman refused. But prosecutors say that witnesses claimed that Fleeger had attempted to recruit wrestlers to harm Freeman’s son on the mats.

Fleeger denies the claims.

Notre Dame stood up to support coach Freeman.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the university said. “Marcus and [his wife] Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation.

“At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

