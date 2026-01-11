Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Accused of Attacking High School Wrestling Coach, University Denies

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman has been accused of assaulting a high school wrestling coach.

The incident allegedly occurred at a wrestling meet at Mishawaka High School in Mishawaka, Ind., on Jan. 3, where his son, Vinny, attends.

Freeman supposedly reacted after New Prairie High School wrestling assistant coach Chris Fleege began having words with Vinny when the teen was coming off the mat, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Fleege claims the Notre Dame coach allegedly intervened and laid hands on the high school coach, prompting local police to respond to the incident.

After the altercation, Freeman and his family left the event, and Vinny missed his opportunity to continue competing. They were not asked to leave and left on their own.

The Notre Dame athletics department released a statement.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the university said in a statement. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

Nonetheless, coach Fleeger filed a police report accusing Freeman of battery. It is unknown if prosecutors will file charges against coach Freeman.

Freeman concluded his fourth full season with Notre Dame this year. He has a 43-12 record and led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff final in 2024.

