Jameis Winston Says He Gave Up Sex During Contract Year

Jameis Winston told Jason and Travis Kelce about one of the most hectic periods in his personal and professional life. However, he may have told them a bit too much.

On a recent episode of their podcast, New Heights, the Kelce brothers welcomed former Heisman winner and NFL journeyman QB Jameis Winston, during which Winston told the Kelces about his tumultuous 2019 season in Tampa Bay, where, amid an array of personal and professional challenges, he gave up sex.

“That was a contract year — it was one of the most up-and-down years off the field that I had in my life, too,” Winston said. “I had just asked my wife to marry me, and I was doing this freakin’ celibacy thing … like literally refraining from sex, man.”

Winston and his then-fiancée, Breion, were living together with their infant son. Although they were engaged, Winston’s parents objected to their cohabiting before marriage, leading them to decide to remain celibate.

“We had to eliminate that,” Winston explained. “I literally bought a property and was staying away from my house. It was so much going on.

“Don’t take a blacklight into that house,” Jason Kelce joked, leading to an explosion of laughter.Winston readily admitted that his celibacy and other distractions away from football hurt his performance on the field. In what would become his final season as a full-time starter, Winston became the first QB in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.Since then, Winston has played in backup roles with the Saints, Browns, and Giants.