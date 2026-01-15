WATCH: Megan Rapinoe, Elliot Page, Naomi Watts, Appear in ACLU Ad Supporting Trans Youth

Naomi Watts and Elliot Page (formerly Ellen) are just two of several star names coming out in support of transgender children in a new American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) awareness campaign.

The “More Than a Game” campaign will launch next Monday and will feature Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Benito Skinner, Brianna Turner, Naomi Watts, and even the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case that will decide on whether transgender athletes can compete in women’s sports.

“The campaign includes photos and videos of participants wearing exclusive merchandise designed by award-winning fashion designer and ACLU artist ambassador Willy Chavarria,” noted Variety. “The photos were captured by artist and fashion photographer Collier Schorr and videography captured by Sundance award-winning writer and director Alessandra Lacorazza.”

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe declared that “all women will be harmed” if the Supreme Court upholds bans on transgenders participating in women’s sports.

“This week the Supreme Court is set to consider a case that will have major implications for women’s sports, civil rights and the future of our country,” said Rapinoe. “I am not going to be tricked into sacrificing hard fought civil rights protections because of anti-trans rhetoric.”

“All women will be harmed if the Court rules against the young trans people at the center of these cases and I wanted to make unambiguously clear that I am on the side of equality and justice,” she added.

Chase Strangio, the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project co-director, said the campaign is “our rejection of the efforts to divide us against one another.”

“This moment in our country’s history is a test of our willingness to stand up and speak out for the most vulnerable,” said Strangio. “And while we will absolutely defend our rights and our humanity in the courts, we know that transgender people’s path out of this moment of crisis will also require a broad, diverse coalition leading change in our communities and our culture.”

“More Than A Game is our rejection of the efforts to divide us against one another and is instead a call for the unity we need to defend the freedom we deserve on and off the field,” he added.

