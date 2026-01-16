VIDEO: Tom Brady Says Divorce from Gisele Impacted His Final NFL Season

Tom Brady recently revealed a rare glimpse into his personal life while describing his struggles during his final season in the NFL.

During a Thursday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, in which Brady and Cowherd discussed whether this would be Aaron Rodgers’ final year in the league, Brady opened up about his own struggles in his final season in 2022 after his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, filed for divorce.

“My last season was tough,” Brady said.

“I was going through — I had a lot of, you know, just a personal, family issue, and it was a challenge. It was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to continue to play.

Brady added, “I had 23 years of [football], so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything, retiring. I felt like, okay, this time I always had a goal — 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They’ve been to enough of their dad’s games.”

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years and have two children together.

Since their split, and perhaps a bit before, Bündchen has been linked to romantic involvement with her jiu-jitsu instructor. Meanwhile, Brady has been linked to multiple women at various times. Most recently, the future Hall of Famer is rumored to be dating Russian fashion model Irina Shayk, though it is not clear how serious the relationship has become.