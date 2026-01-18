WATCH: Caleb Williams Completes Miraculous Touchdown Throw to Force Overtime

The Chicago Bears’ season is over. But before it ended, Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams gave the fans in the Windy City a play to remember and talk about all offseason long.

Faced with a 4th & 4 from the 14-yard line with only 18 seconds left in the game, Williams found himself with the Bears’ entire season on the line. The Bears needed a touchdown. A field goal would not do. However, Williams had to quickly retreat after multiple Rams rushers fought through the protection to get to him.

Just when it seemed like Williams might be chased all the way to midfield, he turned and fired a desperation pass to the end zone, which miraculously found his tight end Cole Kmet for a touchdown.

Kmet managed to get plenty of separation from Rams defenders, who probably believed Williams would be sacked before he got a chance to throw. Chicago hit the extra point, and the game was tied.

However, the tremendous momentum generated by Williams’ miraculous play would dissipate in extra time, as wide receiver DJ Moore gave up on a route that Rams safety Kam Curl quickly jumped and picked off the ball.

The Rams would march down the field, and Harrison Mevis would kick the game-winning field goal to advance to the NFC championship game against archrival Seattle.

But, before all that, Williams gave Bears fans something to remember for a very long time.