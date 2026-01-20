ESPN is taking heat for choosing to focus on porn star Abella Danger during its video pan of the fans during the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes on Monday, reports say.

The ESPN cameras caught Mz Danger, a former Miami student, looking pensive and expectant as Miami rushed toward the end zone in the fourth quarter, trailing by 10 points, Awful Announcing reported.

The OnlyFans model, whose real name is Amirah Day, has been a major Miami booster this season and has reportedly attended most of the team’s home games. She has also taken to her social media to show her support for the team.

After Miami lost to Indiana on Monday, Mz Danger posted video of her sports heartbreak, TMZ Sports reported.

Awful Announcing added that ESPN cameras had also focused on the influencer during a past Miami game, so Monday was not the first time.

Despite her all-out support, Miami lost to Indiana 27-21, giving the Hoosiers their first championship win after going into the 2025 season picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten preseason media poll.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti called his team’s come-from-behind winning season, “probably one of the greatest stories of all time.”

