Riq Woolen, cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, nearly cost his team a chance at the Super Bowl when he pulled a completely unnecessary taunting penalty, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to score a touchdown.

The penalty came just moments after the Seattle Seahawks stopped the Los Angeles Rams on third-and-12, forcing a punt, when Woolen approached the opposing team’s sideline to taunt them. The refs immediately pulled a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, assessed the Rams a 15-yard penalty, and granted them an automatic first down. This allowed them to score a touchdown.

Woolen later fought with his teammates over the mistake, prompting significant backlash online.

Fortunately for Woolen, the Seattle Seahawks squeaked out a victory and secured a spot in the Super Bowl.

