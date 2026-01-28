Pro Football Hall of Fame Threatens to Remove Voters Who Leaked News of Belichick Snub

The behind-the-scenes workings of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process are murky and mysterious, full of backroom dealings and little-known rules. But whichever voter(s) broke the Hall’s veil of secrecy and announced that Bill Belichick did not gain the 40 votes necessary for election may soon find themselves no longer a Hall of Fame voter.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement that, while not mentioning Belichick specifically, made clear that the institution’s bylaws had been violated and that the person or persons responsible could lose their voting status.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members, and enshrines of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026. It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any members) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selectors) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”

While the statement does not explicitly say which bylaw was broken, it is known that the official list of inductees for this year was not supposed to be announced until the NFL Honors awards show on February 5.

News of Belichick’s rejection brought immediate outrage from fans, media, and current Hall of Famers. Legendary Cowboys coach and Fox Sports analyst Jimmy Johnson has vowed to skip the Hall of Fame ceremony over Belichick’s snub.