Ex-Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Slams NFL Hall of Fame ‘A**holes’ for Bill Belichick Snub

Former Cowboys coaching legend Jimmy Johnson has added his voice to those calling out the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters as controversy continues to swirl around the failure of former NFL coach Bill Belichick to earn the honor on the first ballot this year.

Like many others, Johnson thinks there is something terribly wrong with the Hall of Fame for snubbing Belichick this year, the first year the former Patriots coach is eligible for induction.

Johnson, 82, left no doubt about how he feels.

In his post on X on Tuesday, Johnson ripped the “assholes” who voted for this year’s slate of inductees.

“I would like to know the names of the assholes who did not vote for him. They are too cowardly to identify themselves,” he wrote.

That was not the only X post Johnson made on the topic. He went off on the sports media voters quite a few more times.

“PLEASE…If you did not vote for BB, identify yourselves!!! Probably too much of a coward. Hide behind your SECRET BALLOT!!!,” he wrote a little while later.

In another, he accused some of the HoF voters of “lying about their vote.”

He also posted several messages praising Belichick as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

Johnson also stuck up for Belichick over the supposed “spy-gate” scandals, too, and said many teams have done the same things over the years.

