NFL Names First-Ever ‘Chief Kindness Officer’ to Promote Sportsmanship, Empathy, and Positivity

The National Football League has named YouTube creator Dhar Mann as its first “Chief Kindness Officer” to help promote sportsmanship, empathy, and positivity among fans online.

The NFL also awarded Mann its “Creator of the Week” award leading up to the Super Bowl next month.

The league says that Mann will be releasing videos on his and the NFL’s YouTube channels, and will “lead a series of digital, social, and on-the-ground activations designed to activate kindness and sportsmanship across fans and players throughout Super Bowl events.”

Mann’s first video will be titled “Be Kind to Your Rival” and reportedly encourages fans to say nice things about their rivals. For every qualifying reply post using the hashtag #KindnessWinsBig, Mann will direct a $1 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (up to a maximum of $100,000). St. Jude’s has been a charity partner with the NFL since 2012.

“I’m honored to be appointed by the NFL as its Chief Kindness Officer,” Mann told the Hollywood Reporter. “I tell hopeful stories, and the Super Bowl has always been about more than football. It’s one of the rare moments when millions of people are all watching, reacting, and feeling something together. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful that shared connection can be. This week is about channeling the passion the NFL is built on into moments of kindness, empathy, and sportsmanship, both on and off the field.”

“Creators have been a core part of our fan engagement strategy for many seasons, so we’re excited to bring some of the most popular names to Super Bowl 60,” added Ian Trombetta, NFL senior VP of global influencer and content marketing. “As we work with partners like YouTube and Snapchat to bring over 160 creators to the Bay, we have the unique opportunity to give creators the key to one of the biggest cultural events in the world, empowering them to create and distribute original NFL content to young audiences all over the world.”

Mann’s content is just a part of the NFL’s new charm offensive. Others taking part in the niceness initiative will include Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin, Career Ladder creator Max Klymenko, pop culture creator Nicky Campbell, and foodie Chef Cuso, among others.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised these YouTube and social media creators, saying, “Hey, they bring incredible production value. These creators are really an element that has been very well received by our fans — and new fans — people who want to get involved in the game.”

“It’s very clear that the young fan in particular wants to consume the live game, is interested in the athletes, but oftentimes they want to consume the highlights, the postgame and pregame commentary during the week through their favorite YouTubers and creators,” added YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

