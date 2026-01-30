Woke Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested in Florida for ‘Driving over 100 mph’

Team USA sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested Thursday for “dangerous excessive” speeding, law enforcement records reveal.

The 25-year-old was booked into jail in Florida at 19:39 local time immediately after her apprehension.

Jail records state Richardson was charged with driving dangerously and at “excessive speed of 100mph or more.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Richardson was allegedly traveling at 104 mph tailgating and crossing lanes of traffic to pass other drivers, AP reports.

It has been reported her bond was set at $500 with the state of Florida having introduced new Super Speeder penalties for such offences in July.

Under the new statute drivers can be fined up to $1,000 be mandated to appear at court if the allegation is more than 50 miles per hour over the limit, face jail time or have their license revoked for repeat breaches.

Furthermore, a second conviction within five years will lead to revoked driving privileges for at least 180 days.

The sprinter, regularly applauded as one of the fastest women of all time, won silver in the 100m at the Paris Olympics and gold as part of the USA’s 4x100m relay team.

In August, Richardson was arrested over allegations of domestic violence, as Breitbart News reported.

She was released the following day and later said she would seek help after issuing a public apology.

Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana.