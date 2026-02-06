NFL Pro Bowl Games Draws Disastrous Viewership Numbers

If you didn’t watch the NFL Pro Bowl Games this week, and judging by the numbers, you probably didn’t, you are far from alone.

The league’s annual all-star event set a historic low, drawing only 1.9 million viewers. In news that is likely to be equally devastating for the NFL as it continues its flag football push ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, those viewership numbers represent a 70-percent drop from the 6.2 million who tuned in when the league first made flag football a part of its Pro Bowl experience.

It was also a 60% drop from last year’s comparatively huge number of 4.7 million.

Of course, the NFL’s moving the Pro Bowl Games from Sunday to Tuesday did nothing to help the situation. And the league can always console itself with the fact that 1.9 million would be a dream number for the NBA.

Nor did the record number of players declining to participate help the ratings.

The NFL’s failing all-star event puts it in unfamiliar territory among the other “Big 3” stick-and-ball leagues in major American sports: behind.

Both MLB (7.2 million) and the NBA (4.7 million) crushed the NFL in viewership for their most recent All-Star showcases.