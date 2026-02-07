Miracle on Ice Legend Blasts American Skier Hunter Hess for Saying He Has ‘Mixed Emotions’ About Representing the US

One of the men who gave America its greatest Olympic moment has taken strong exception with American skier Hunter Hess for saying it’s “hard” to represent the U.S. right now.

Hess, 27, sparked instant backlash online Friday when he told reporters that he had “mixed emotions” representing the United States.

The 27-year-old also expressed that it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear” as there was “a lot going on that” he isn’t “the biggest fan of.”

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Hess added.

In summation, Hess said he competed more for his “friends and family.”

1980 Olympic Gold medalist Mike Eruzione, captain of the famed U.S. “Miracle on Ice” men’s hockey team that defeated the vaunted Soviets in what was and still is the greatest upset in sports history, took to X to make his displeasure known.

“Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends. Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends,” Eruzione wrote.

“Some athletes just don’t get it.”

Others pushed back against Hess as well, including Florida Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds (R).

Hess, a native of Oregon, has been a member of the U.S. Winter Olympics squad since 2017.