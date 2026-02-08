Leftist protesters gathered outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the NFL’s Super Bowl LX was being played, to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Video footage posted to X by TMZ showed a huge crowd of protesters with signs that said, “ICE Out Of Our Communities,” “Stop Violence, Deport ICE,” and “California is 27% Foreign-born. ICE – STOP the Cleansing.”

Protesters were also seen “waving ‘Anti-ICE’ and ‘Anti-Trump’ flags,” according to TMZ:

Waving “Anti-ICE” and “Anti-Trump” flags, people marched along the street accompanied by officers on horseback. In the clip, you ca hear the chants of “Si se puede” and “F**k ICE.”

While NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier has previously stated that there were “no planned ICE enforcement activities,” for Super Bowl LX, the outlet noted that “sources” said “ICE may be present at the Super Bowl but only in a security role.”

Breitbart News reported in January that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “confirmed” that ICE agents would “conduct enforcement operations” at the Super Bowl.