Nick Wright’s Proposed Solution for NBA All-Star Game: ‘White Guys vs. Black Guys’

One of the many issues confronting the NBA and its All-Star Game is getting players actually to care. Well, Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright thinks he has the solution to that problem.

During an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast this week, Wright was asked if the game can be fixed. His answer did not disappoint.

“It’s fixable in four years if your guy Kon Knueppel continues on this trajectory,” Wright began. “And we just have to say, you know what? PC headlines be damned. White guys vs. Black guys. Luka, Joker, Flagg, Reaves, Knueppel against Wemby, whoever. There would be a real edge to the game. It would get a lot of attention.

“We are getting close to a place where it would be like, ‘Oh, that would be a good game!’ There hasn’t been a moment in the NBA in the last 50 years where if that ended up just by chance being the game, you could see either team winning.”

No lie detected.

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are two of the best players in the game. Not only that, as Wright explained, for the first time in what seems like forever, there are quality white American players (Flagg, Kneuppel, Reaves) who would bring additional eyeballs to the screen.

This will never happen, clearly. However, if this were actually to happen, there’s a strong chance the NBA All-Star Game would get a better rating than the playoffs.